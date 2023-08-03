CHARLOTTE, N.C. (CHARLOTTE SPORTS LIVE) – It’s a Bank of America Stadium party!

On Wednesday, the Panthers hosted their annual Fan Fest event as thousands packed the stadium to watch Bryce Young and the rest of the squad under the lights.

A sea of black and blue waited eagerly for the gates to open to see the team on the turf for the first time in 2023.

The hype built since it was announced the team got the No. 1 pick.

When one fan was asked who he was most excited to see Wednesday night, he answered outside the oblivious answer, being Young, instead focusing on the wide receivers.

“I’m excited to see [Jonathan] Mingo,” said one fan. “Laviska [Shenault Jr.], obviously, is going to be used everywhere. I want to see TMJ [Terrace Marshall Jr.] break out this year.”

Entertainment started at 6 p.m. with the Top Cats performing along with ‘Purrcussion,’ the Black & Blue Crew, and Sir Purr. The practice began at 7 p.m.