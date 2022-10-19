CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WNCN) – Despite interim coach Steve Wilks saying former first-round pick Sam Darnold returned to practice and was “looking good,” P.J. Walker will start at quarterback for the Carolina Panthers against Tampa Bay.

Not only will Walker start, but Darnold won’t be his backup, either, after he was designated to return from injured reserve.

Former practice squad QB Jacob Eason will backup Walker on Sunday, Joe Person of The Athletic confirmed.

Carolina signed Eason on Aug. 31 to its practice squad and elevated him last week after the slew of injuries in the QB room — including starter Baker Mayfield, who will miss multiple weeks with a high-ankle sprain.

The Indianapolis Colts drafted Eason in the fourth round (No. 122) of the 2020 NFL Draft. The 24-year-old has appeared in one NFL game, going 2-for-5 for 25 yards and one interception.

Meanwhile, Walker has two relief appearances this season, accumulating 60 yards in both games. He has yet to find the end zone in either contest and is 15-for-22 passing on the year.

He’ll stroll into a home matchup with rumors of star running back Christian McCaffrey on the trade block, wide receiver Robbie Anderson just having been dealt to the Arizona Cardinals and an inexperienced crew as its wideouts against a Buccaneers team led by veteran Tom Brady looking to get back on track.

Wide receiver D.J. Moore (five years) is the only true veteran on the crew, as Shi Smith is also slated to start alongside Laviska Shenault who was just traded from the Jacksonville Jaguars earlier this year.

Kickoff in Bank of America Stadium is 1 p.m. Sunday.