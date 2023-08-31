CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WGHP) — With the preseason concluded, the 2023-24 NFL Season is just around the corner, and excitement for the Carolina Panthers is building.
With a brand new coaching staff and rookie franchise quarterback Bryce Young, the Panthers are looking to build upon the momentum the team built last season when they nearly won the NFC South after a 1-5 start.
It should be noted that these are predictions based on the team’s past performances and off-season changes. Many of these predictions could drastically change based on the events of the season.
Game Predictions
Week 1: Panthers @ Atlanta Falcons
Score: Falcons 23 – Panthers 16
Panthers record: 0-1
Game summary: Starting off a new era for both the coaching staff and a rookie quarterback on the road against a division opponent in a very tough ask.
The Falcons have an identity as one of the elite rushing attacks in the NFL and use that pounce on the Panthers early.
The Panthers split their contests 1-1 with their Interstate 85 rivals last season.
Head coach Frank Reich is 0-4-1 in his career in Week 1 games.
Week 2: Panthers vs. New Orleans Saints (Monday Night)
Score: Panthers 24 – Saints 13
Panthers record: 1-1
Game summary: The Panthers dominated in both of their games against their NFC South-rival Saints last season, holding New Orleans to 14 points and 7 points in both games in a clean sweep of the series.
The Saints’ defense which held its own against Carolina in both contests has lost a substantial amount of talent with the team replacing all but one starter.
With that being said, the Panthers go on to get their first win of the Bryce Young era in front of a national audience on Monday Night Football.
Week 3: Panthers @ Seattle Seahawks
Score: Panthers 27 – Seahawks 24
Panthers record: 2-1
Game summary: The Panthers won their contest against the Seahawks last season 30-24 thanks to a dominant team rushing performance with 223 yards on the ground.
The Panthers look to repeat that same formula with a hopeful upgrade added to the backfield in free agent addition Miles Sanders.
The Panthers, then led by Sam Darnold, only threw for 105 yards passing in the win. Look for the threat of Young as a passer to open up the run game for Carolina in the close win.
Week 4: Panthers vs. Minnesota Vikings
Score: Vikings 24 – Panthers 20
Panthers record: 2-2
Game summary: The Vikings have an explosive quick-striking offensive attack led by veteran signal-caller Kirk Cousins and wide receiver Justin Jefferson who many consider to be the best wideout in the NFL.
A Panthers offensive line that will still be without starting guard Austin Corbett, who will miss at least the first four games of the season with an injury, could have trouble with the Vikings’ formidable duo of edge rushers in Danielle Hunter and Marcus Davenport.
In the end, the Vikings’ offensive firepower prevails over the Panthers’ committee of passing threats in a narrow loss.
Week 5: Panthers @ Detroit Lions
Score: Panthers 30 – Lions 24
Panthers record: 3-2
Game summary: The Panthers dominated the Lions 37-23 last season in what was arguably their finest team performance of 2022.
The Panthers ran for an absurd 320 yards rushing in the contest that saw two backs each go over 100 yards for Carolina in a game where they raced out to a 31-7 lead.
On the road this time, the Panthers struggle to run away with the game this time around. However, the Lions could still struggle to slow down the Panthers’ run game.
Carolina takes this one.
Week 6: Panthers @ Miami Dolphins
Score: Dolphins 33- Panthers 17
Panthers record: 3-3
Game summary: The Dolphins offense features one of the most fearsome wide receiver duos in the NFL with the speedy tandem of Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle being able to both take the top off of any defense.
The Dolphins could use their explosive to get an advantage on the Panthers early and eliminate their rushing attack.
Given the state of Carolina’s wide receiving corps, shootout-style games are not the best environment for team success as the offense goes on to struggle on the road in Miami.
Week 7: Bye week
Week 8: Panthers vs. Houston Texans
Score: Panthers 24 – Texans 14
Panthers record: 4-3
Game summary: In a battle of rookie QBs the Panthers emerge victorious thanks to simply having a better-constructed roster than Houston.
The Texans’ offensive line is a work in progress, and they lack the explosive offensive weaponry needed to make Carolina uncomfortable the same way that a team like the Dolphins can.
Young outperforms CJ Stroud as the Panthers comfortably cruise to victory.
Week 9: Panthers vs. Indianapolis Colts
Score: Panthers 27 – Colts 14
Panthers record: 5-3
Game summary: In another battle of rookie QBs, the Panthers once again come out and top in a revenge game for head coach Frank Reich who was fired by the Colts in 2022.
Anthony Richardson is a raw prospect and the Colts are likely expecting to take their lumps as a team in his first season as he develops.
The Colts are also currently dealing with their star running back Jonathan Taylor being in a contract stalemate with the team.
The Panthers cruise to victory once again.
Week 10: Panthers @ Chicago Bears (Thursday Night)
Score: Panthers 24 – Bears 21
Panthers record: 6-3
Game summary: Carolina extends their winning streak to three games in a contest against the team they traded a haul of draft picks and star wideout DJ Moore to.
While the Bears are hoping Moore’s presence and an improved offensive line help lift the team from the bottom of the NFL standings, the roster is still a work in progress and the defense lacks the pass-rushing talent to make the Panthers offense uncomfortable.
An inspired performance from Moore against his former team keeps the game competitive but the Panthers emerge victorious in front of a national audience.
Week 11: Panthers vs. Dallas Cowboys
Score: Cowboys 34 – Panthers 14
Panthers record: 6-4
Game summary: The Panthers run into a buzzsaw against a ferocious Dallas Cowboys defense which poses a matchup nightmare for the Panthers offense.
The pass-rushing presence of Micah Parsons and Demarcus Lawrence doesn’t allow for Carolina to ever establish a rhythm and the Cowboys’ offense has enough talent to challenge the Panthers’ defense.
Dallas, likely among the elite teams in the NFC at this point in the season, cruises to the win.
Week 12: Panthers @ Tennessee Titans
Score: Titans 21 – Panthers 17
Panthers record: 6-5
Game summary: The Titans have been a model of consistency under head coach Mike Vrabel and that continues here.
With Derrick Henry leading one of the best rushing attacks in the NFL and a formidable defense, Tennessee gets a grueling win against the Panthers.
Week 13: Panthers @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Score: Panthers 20- Buccaneers 9
Panthers record: 7-5
Game summary: Led by Baker Mayfield, a name Panthers fans are sure to recoil at upon reading, the Buccaneers are likely in a transitional rebuilding year after Tom Brady’s retirement.
Tampa Bay still has enough holdover talent on defense from their Super Bowl-winning team of 2021, however, Young and the Panthers crawl away late for their seventh win of the year.
Week 14: Panthers @ New Orleans Saints
Score: Saints 17 – Panthers 14
Panthers record: 7-6
Game summary: In another one of the grueling, low-scoring affairs that this rivalry has become known for, the Saints scratch out a narrow victory on their home turf to split the season series with Carolina.
Week 15: Panthers vs. Atlanta Falcons
Score: Panthers 24 – Falcons 20
Panthers record: 8-6
Game summary: Back on their home field with more time to prepare, the Panthers are better able to handle the Falcons’ rushing attack and pull away late to get the close win.
Young outplays Falcons QB Desmond Ridder, and that’s the difference for the Panthers who inch closer to winning the NFC South.
Week 16: Panthers vs. Green Bay Packers
Score: Packers 27 – Panthers 20
Panthers record: 8-7
Game summary: Panthers fans get an unfortunate gift on Christmas Eve as the Green Bay Packers’ formidable offensive and defensive lines are able to stifle Carolina.
Young performs well, however, it’s not enough as Green Bay wins in a competitive contest.
Week 17: Panthers @ Jacksonville Jaguars
Score: Jaguars 30 – Panthers 24
Panthers record: 8-8
Game summary: The Jaguars expect to be among the ascending teams in the AFC with young star QB Trevor Lawrence and the addition of wide receiver Calvin Ridley.
Young has hit his stride by this point in the season and plays another great game. However, injuries and attrition expose some of the Panthers’ depth issues on defense and the Jaguars pull away late.
Week 18: Panthers vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Score: Panthers 34 – Buccaneers 13
Game summary: With a potential playoff berth on the line, the Panthers put together their finest all-around game of the season.
The defense shows out and Young puts a bow on his Offensive Rookie of the Year campaign to secure the Panthers’ first winning record since 2017.
***
Statistical Projections
Passing Leader:
|Player
|Completion %
|Passing Yards
|Passing Touchdowns
|Interceptions
|Bryce Young
|64.7
|3,907
|29
|13
Rushing Leader:
|Player
|Rushing Yards
|Yards per Carry
|Rushing Touchdowns
|Miles Sanders
|1,342
|4.6
|9
Receiving Leader:
|Player
|Receptions
|Receiving Yards
|Receiving Touchdowns
|Adam Thielen
|70
|955
|10
