CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WGHP) — With the preseason concluded, the 2023-24 NFL Season is just around the corner, and excitement for the Carolina Panthers is building.

With a brand new coaching staff and rookie franchise quarterback Bryce Young, the Panthers are looking to build upon the momentum the team built last season when they nearly won the NFC South after a 1-5 start.

It should be noted that these are predictions based on the team’s past performances and off-season changes. Many of these predictions could drastically change based on the events of the season.

Game Predictions

Week 1: Panthers @ Atlanta Falcons

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota breaks away from Carolina Panthers linebacker Frankie Luvu during the second half of an NFL football game on Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Rusty Jones)

Score: Falcons 23 – Panthers 16

Panthers record: 0-1

Game summary: Starting off a new era for both the coaching staff and a rookie quarterback on the road against a division opponent in a very tough ask.

The Falcons have an identity as one of the elite rushing attacks in the NFL and use that pounce on the Panthers early.

The Panthers split their contests 1-1 with their Interstate 85 rivals last season.

Head coach Frank Reich is 0-4-1 in his career in Week 1 games.

Week 2: Panthers vs. New Orleans Saints (Monday Night)

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA – SEPTEMBER 25: Laviska Shenault Jr. #15 of the Carolina Panthers runs for a touchdown against the New Orleans Saints during the fourth quarter at Bank of America Stadium on September 25, 2022 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Eakin Howard/Getty Images)

Score: Panthers 24 – Saints 13

Panthers record: 1-1

Game summary: The Panthers dominated in both of their games against their NFC South-rival Saints last season, holding New Orleans to 14 points and 7 points in both games in a clean sweep of the series.

The Saints’ defense which held its own against Carolina in both contests has lost a substantial amount of talent with the team replacing all but one starter.

With that being said, the Panthers go on to get their first win of the Bryce Young era in front of a national audience on Monday Night Football.

Week 3: Panthers @ Seattle Seahawks

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON – DECEMBER 11: Laviska Shenault Jr. #15 of the Carolina Panthers carries the ball during the third quarter against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field on December 11, 2022, in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

Score: Panthers 27 – Seahawks 24

Panthers record: 2-1

Game summary: The Panthers won their contest against the Seahawks last season 30-24 thanks to a dominant team rushing performance with 223 yards on the ground.

The Panthers look to repeat that same formula with a hopeful upgrade added to the backfield in free agent addition Miles Sanders.

The Panthers, then led by Sam Darnold, only threw for 105 yards passing in the win. Look for the threat of Young as a passer to open up the run game for Carolina in the close win.

Week 4: Panthers vs. Minnesota Vikings

CHARLOTTE, NC – DECEMBER 10: Adam Thielen #19 of the Minnesota Vikings attempts a catch against Kevon Seymour #27 of the Carolina Panthers in the second quarter during their game at Bank of America Stadium on December 10, 2017, in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

Score: Vikings 24 – Panthers 20

Panthers record: 2-2

Game summary: The Vikings have an explosive quick-striking offensive attack led by veteran signal-caller Kirk Cousins and wide receiver Justin Jefferson who many consider to be the best wideout in the NFL.

A Panthers offensive line that will still be without starting guard Austin Corbett, who will miss at least the first four games of the season with an injury, could have trouble with the Vikings’ formidable duo of edge rushers in Danielle Hunter and Marcus Davenport.

In the end, the Vikings’ offensive firepower prevails over the Panthers’ committee of passing threats in a narrow loss.

Week 5: Panthers @ Detroit Lions

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA – DECEMBER 24: Johnny Hekker #10 of the Carolina Panthers celebrates with Eddy Pineiro #4 after a field goal in the fourth quarter of the game against the Detroit Lions at Bank of America Stadium on December 24, 2022, in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Eakin Howard/Getty Images)

Score: Panthers 30 – Lions 24

Panthers record: 3-2

Game summary: The Panthers dominated the Lions 37-23 last season in what was arguably their finest team performance of 2022.

The Panthers ran for an absurd 320 yards rushing in the contest that saw two backs each go over 100 yards for Carolina in a game where they raced out to a 31-7 lead.

On the road this time, the Panthers struggle to run away with the game this time around. However, the Lions could still struggle to slow down the Panthers’ run game.

Carolina takes this one.

Week 6: Panthers @ Miami Dolphins

MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA – NOVEMBER 28: Myles Gaskin #37 of the Miami Dolphins dives into the endzone for a touchdown during the second quarter against the Carolina Panthers at Hard Rock Stadium on November 28, 2021, in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images)

Score: Dolphins 33- Panthers 17

Panthers record: 3-3

Game summary: The Dolphins offense features one of the most fearsome wide receiver duos in the NFL with the speedy tandem of Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle being able to both take the top off of any defense.

The Dolphins could use their explosive to get an advantage on the Panthers early and eliminate their rushing attack.

Given the state of Carolina’s wide receiving corps, shootout-style games are not the best environment for team success as the offense goes on to struggle on the road in Miami.

Week 7: Bye week

Week 8: Panthers vs. Houston Texans

HOUSTON, TEXAS – SEPTEMBER 23: Tommy Tremble #82 of the Carolina Panthers battles for yards against Vernon Hargreaves III #26 of the Houston Texans after a second half catch at NRG Stadium on September 23, 2021, in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images)

Score: Panthers 24 – Texans 14

Panthers record: 4-3

Game summary: In a battle of rookie QBs the Panthers emerge victorious thanks to simply having a better-constructed roster than Houston.

The Texans’ offensive line is a work in progress, and they lack the explosive offensive weaponry needed to make Carolina uncomfortable the same way that a team like the Dolphins can.

Young outperforms CJ Stroud as the Panthers comfortably cruise to victory.

Week 9: Panthers vs. Indianapolis Colts

FILE – Indianapolis Colts head coach Frank Reich gestures on the field before an NFL football game against the Washington Commanders, Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022, in Indianapolis. The Carolina Panthers announced Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023, they have agreed to terms with Frank Reich to become their new head coach. (AP Photo/Zach Bolinger, File)

Score: Panthers 27 – Colts 14

Panthers record: 5-3

Game summary: In another battle of rookie QBs, the Panthers once again come out and top in a revenge game for head coach Frank Reich who was fired by the Colts in 2022.

Anthony Richardson is a raw prospect and the Colts are likely expecting to take their lumps as a team in his first season as he develops.

The Colts are also currently dealing with their star running back Jonathan Taylor being in a contract stalemate with the team.

The Panthers cruise to victory once again.

Week 10: Panthers @ Chicago Bears (Thursday Night)

Score: Panthers 24 – Bears 21

Panthers record: 6-3

Game summary: Carolina extends their winning streak to three games in a contest against the team they traded a haul of draft picks and star wideout DJ Moore to.

While the Bears are hoping Moore’s presence and an improved offensive line help lift the team from the bottom of the NFL standings, the roster is still a work in progress and the defense lacks the pass-rushing talent to make the Panthers offense uncomfortable.

An inspired performance from Moore against his former team keeps the game competitive but the Panthers emerge victorious in front of a national audience.

Week 11: Panthers vs. Dallas Cowboys

ARLINGTON, TX – NOVEMBER 26: Jerricho Cotchery #82 of the Carolina Panthers goes against Tyler Patmon #26 of the Dallas Cowboys in the second quarter at AT&T Stadium on November 26, 2015 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

Score: Cowboys 34 – Panthers 14

Panthers record: 6-4

Game summary: The Panthers run into a buzzsaw against a ferocious Dallas Cowboys defense which poses a matchup nightmare for the Panthers offense.

The pass-rushing presence of Micah Parsons and Demarcus Lawrence doesn’t allow for Carolina to ever establish a rhythm and the Cowboys’ offense has enough talent to challenge the Panthers’ defense.

Dallas, likely among the elite teams in the NFC at this point in the season, cruises to the win.

Week 12: Panthers @ Tennessee Titans

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA – NOVEMBER 03: Jonnu Smith #81 of the Tennessee Titans makes a catch between Ross Cockrell #47 and Luke Kuechly #59 of the Carolina Panthers during the first quarter of their game at Bank of America Stadium on November 03, 2019, in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

Score: Titans 21 – Panthers 17

Panthers record: 6-5

Game summary: The Titans have been a model of consistency under head coach Mike Vrabel and that continues here.

With Derrick Henry leading one of the best rushing attacks in the NFL and a formidable defense, Tennessee gets a grueling win against the Panthers.

Week 13: Panthers @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FLORIDA – JANUARY 01: Leonard Fournette #7 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers is tackled by Frankie Luvu #49 of the Carolina Panthers during the second quarter at Raymond James Stadium on January 01, 2023, in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

Score: Panthers 20- Buccaneers 9

Panthers record: 7-5

Game summary: Led by Baker Mayfield, a name Panthers fans are sure to recoil at upon reading, the Buccaneers are likely in a transitional rebuilding year after Tom Brady’s retirement.

Tampa Bay still has enough holdover talent on defense from their Super Bowl-winning team of 2021, however, Young and the Panthers crawl away late for their seventh win of the year.

Week 14: Panthers @ New Orleans Saints

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA – SEPTEMBER 25: Jaycee Horn #8 of the Carolina Panthers celebrate after an interception against the New Orleans Saints during the fourth quarter at Bank of America Stadium on September 25, 2022 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Eakin Howard/Getty Images)

Score: Saints 17 – Panthers 14

Panthers record: 7-6

Game summary: In another one of the grueling, low-scoring affairs that this rivalry has become known for, the Saints scratch out a narrow victory on their home turf to split the season series with Carolina.

Week 15: Panthers vs. Atlanta Falcons

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA – NOVEMBER 10: Marquis Haynes Sr. #98 of the Carolina Panthers celebrates with Brian Burns #53 of the Carolina Panthers after Haynes’ fourth down sack against the Atlanta Falcons at Bank of America Stadium on November 10, 2022, in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

Score: Panthers 24 – Falcons 20

Panthers record: 8-6

Game summary: Back on their home field with more time to prepare, the Panthers are better able to handle the Falcons’ rushing attack and pull away late to get the close win.

Young outplays Falcons QB Desmond Ridder, and that’s the difference for the Panthers who inch closer to winning the NFC South.

Week 16: Panthers vs. Green Bay Packers

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN – NOVEMBER 10: Aaron Jones #33 of the Green Bay Packers scores a 5-yard touchdown run against the Carolina Panthers during the first quarter in the game at Lambeau Field on November 10, 2019, in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

Score: Packers 27 – Panthers 20

Panthers record: 8-7

Game summary: Panthers fans get an unfortunate gift on Christmas Eve as the Green Bay Packers’ formidable offensive and defensive lines are able to stifle Carolina.

Young performs well, however, it’s not enough as Green Bay wins in a competitive contest.

Week 17: Panthers @ Jacksonville Jaguars

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA – OCTOBER 06: James Bradberry #24 of the Carolina Panthers tries to stop D.J. Chark #17 of the Jacksonville Jaguars from getting in the end zone during their game at Bank of America Stadium on October 06, 2019, in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

Score: Jaguars 30 – Panthers 24

Panthers record: 8-8

Game summary: The Jaguars expect to be among the ascending teams in the AFC with young star QB Trevor Lawrence and the addition of wide receiver Calvin Ridley.

Young has hit his stride by this point in the season and plays another great game. However, injuries and attrition expose some of the Panthers’ depth issues on defense and the Jaguars pull away late.

Week 18: Panthers vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FLORIDA – JANUARY 01: Julio Jones #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers is tackled by Shaq Thompson #7 of the Carolina Panthers during the first quarter at Raymond James Stadium on January 01, 2023 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

Score: Panthers 34 – Buccaneers 13

Game summary: With a potential playoff berth on the line, the Panthers put together their finest all-around game of the season.

The defense shows out and Young puts a bow on his Offensive Rookie of the Year campaign to secure the Panthers’ first winning record since 2017.

***

Statistical Projections

Passing Leader:

Player Completion % Passing Yards Passing Touchdowns Interceptions Bryce Young 64.7 3,907 29 13

Rushing Leader:

Player Rushing Yards Yards per Carry Rushing Touchdowns Miles Sanders 1,342 4.6 9

Receiving Leader:

Player Receptions Receiving Yards Receiving Touchdowns Adam Thielen 70 955 10

What Do You Think?

