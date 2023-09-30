CHARLOTTE, N.C. (CHARLOTTE SPORTS LIVE) — Seeing how he was named after Deion Sanders, it’s only fitting that Carolina Panthers linebacker Deion Jones has a little bit of that “Prime” in him.

“I definitely got some swagger,” Jones smiles. “Not as much as Prime though. He’s been holding it down for a long time.”

While Sanders has garnered the college football spotlight, at the moment though, Jones isn’t doing so bad himself.

Now a month ago? Well, that was a different story as his confidence was most certainly put to the test by the unpredictable nature of the NFL.

“I was a little bit shocked,” he admits. “It never crossed my mind for sure.”

Yet there he was. One month after signing with the Panthers, the eight-year vet and former Pro Bowler was cut before the start of the regular season.

“Of course, it was all some uncertainty,” he explains. “But I trust the big man upstairs and I told him I’d go where he sent me.

As it turned out, the 28-year-old didn’t have to go very far. Two weeks later, Carolina brought him back, except now he was with the practice squad. He wasn’t sure when or if he’d play in a game again.

Deion Jones tackles Ravens quarterback Tyler Huntley last season while a member of the Cleveland Browns. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

Then the team got a bad break, while he arguably got a good one.

“Not the best circumstances,” he says. “I wanted to ball with Shaq, and Uce. I’m not in it for anyone to get hurt.”

With both linebacker Shaq Thompson and corner Jaycee Horn out with injuries, the situation was not ideal. But in pro football, an opportunity is still an opportunity.

And as the Seahawks found out Sunday with his big interception in the second quarter, Jones was now hungrier than ever to prove he belonged.

“That was the one I feel that will open the flood gates back open,” he said. “Me trusting myself. Trusting my instincts again. Like I’ve always have.”

With one promotion and one pick, his little voice of doubt was gone.

“I had to quiet him out and keep grinding.”

To be clear though, it’s still talking.

“It is still keeping me humble, but he’s not barking like he was before for sure.”

The swagger is back, and so is just a bit of that prime.