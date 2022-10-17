(WSPA) – The Arizona Cardinals have finalized a trader for Panthers wide receiver Robbie Anderson, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapaport reported Monday afternoon.

This comes after Anderson was forced out of Sunday’s game in the second half by interim head coach Steve Wilks during the Panthers’ contest at the Los Angeles Rams. Anderson was seen on the broadcast having a passionate exchange with wide receivers coach Joe Dailey on the sidelines during the first half.

Details of the trade have not yet been made public.

Anderson, who went undrafted to the New York Jets in 2016, was in his third season with the Panthers. He and former head coach Matt Rhule were known to have a close relationship, serving as a big reason the wideout came to Carolina when Rhule took over in 2020.

Rhule was fired last week after going 11-27 in two-and-a-half seasons at the helm.

Anderson has recorded 368 receptions for 4,880 yards and 29 touchdowns in just over six seasons in the league. In his time in Charlotte, he caught 161 passes for 1,821 yards and nine touchdowns.

Anderson didn’t seem disappointed by Monday’s news, posting to social media multiple emojis, including a “fingers crossed” symbol.

The Cardinals (2-4) hope that Anderson’s arrival — along with Hopkins’ return — can open up an offense that’s been among the worst in the NFL.

Arizona’s coming off a frustrating 19-9 loss to Seattle. The Cardinals didn’t score an offensive touchdown in the game.

The Cardinals hope Anderson will be happier than he was in Carolina, which is going through its own upheaval after firing coach Matt Rhule last week following a slow start to the season.

Anderson was close with Rhule. The receiver played for Rhule in college at Temple, and signed with the Panthers in 2020 when Rhule became the coach.

During the first half of the Panthers’ game on Sunday, Anderson got into an argument with receivers coach Joe Dailey. He was on a stationary bike early in the third quarter before sitting alone on a cooler.

Anderson came off the field late in the third quarter when he again exchanged words with Dailey. That was the last straw for Wilks, who got between the two and sent Anderson to the locker room.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.