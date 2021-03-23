Report: Falcons signing Panthers RB Mike Davis

LANDOVER, MARYLAND – DECEMBER 27: Mike Davis #28 of the Carolina Panthers stiff arms Jonathan Allen #93 of the Washington Football Team at FedExField on December 27, 2020 in Landover, Maryland. (Photo by Will Newton/Getty Images)

CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Mike Davis, who filled in at the running back position this past season for injured Pro bowler Christian McCaffrey, is headed to Atlanta, according to the Atlanta Falcons team website on Tuesday.

Davis finished the Panthers season with over 600 rushing yards and 6 touchdowns.

It is reported that he’ll receive a two-year, $5.5 million deal with $3 million guaranteed from NFC Divisional rival Atlanta.

Davis has been in the league for six years and played for the Gamecocks in Columbia before being drafted in the fourth round of the 2015 NFL Draft.

NFL free agency began last week.