Report: Panthers COVID-19 issues may be tied to bye week team gathering

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – The reason a number of Carolina Panthers players have been placed in quarantine could be due to ‘a gathering of players’ that occurred during the team’s bye week last week outside team facilities, the Athletic is reporting via a statement from the NFL’s Chief Medical Officer Dr. Allen Sills.

Eight players were placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list on Monday with some notable names among them. Shaq Thompson, DJ Moore, Derrick Brown, and Curtis Samuel were among those listed on the list and it’s still unclear whether or not they will suit up for Sunday’s game against the Broncos.

The NFL has been issuing fines to both coaches and players for not following the league’s policies of social distancing, limited gatherings, and not wearing face masks.

The Baltimore Ravens’ star receiver Dez Bryant was pulled off the field just before Tuesday’s game against the Dallas Cowboys after his test had come back positive.

Denver was forced to play a game with no quarterbacks after all three on their roster were placed in quarantine prior to the game against the New Orleans Saints on November 29.

By rule, teams do not have to disclose whether or not a player tested positive or if they were just put on the reserve list for cautionary measures.

