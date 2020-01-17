Reports: LSU’s Joe Brady to join Carolina Panthers as Offensive Coordinator

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WNCN) — Fresh off of a National Championship win, LSU’s passing game coordinator Joe Brady will return to the NFL and join the Carolina Panthers as their offensive coordinator.

Brady, who spent the previous two seasons with the New Orleans Saints, joined the LSU staff as passing game coordinator and receivers coach in January 2019.

Reports say the Panthers were told today that Brady plans to return to the NFL and will join new head coach Matt Rhule’s staff.

LSU’s passing game coordinator Joe Brady has told people today that he is planning to return to the NFL and the Carolina Panthers, per league sources. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 14, 2020

Brady helped quarterback Joe Burrow achieve multiple records, as well as the Heisman Trophy. Burrow threw for a record 60 touchdowns, with 5,671 passing yards. He’ll likely be the number one draft pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.

In his short coaching career, Brady worked under New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton, and Kevin Rogers, who coached Brett Favre at the Minnesota Vikings.

In his first year with New Orleans in 2017, the Saints finished No. 2 in the NFL in total offense and they were the only team in the league to finish the year ranked in the top five in both passing and rushing. The Saints were also No. 4 in the league in scoring offense.

In 2018, the Saints ranked among the top 10 in the NFL in both total offense (No. 8) and rushing offense (No. 6) and the organization finished third in scoring.

Prior to his two years with the Saints, Brady spent two years as a graduate assistant at Penn State in 2015-16. While at Penn State, the Nittany Lions won the 2016 Big 10 title with a victory over Wisconsin in the league’s championship game and then played in the Rose Bowl.