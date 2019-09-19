Ron Rivera pulls plug on press conference after repeated Cam Newton questions

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA – SEPTEMBER 12: Head coach Ron Rivera of the Carolina Panthers before their game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Bank of America Stadium on September 12, 2019 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Jacob Kupferman/Getty Images)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WNCN) — Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton missed practice for a third straight day on Thursday.

With that news, it’s looking more likely that backup Kyle Allen will get the start Sunday when the team takes on the Cardinals.

Before the media was able to get a final verdict on Newton’s status on Sunday, head coach Ron Rivera cut his Thursday press conference short after question after question rolled in concerning his star quarterback.

Rivera told members of the media that he would make a final decision on Newton’s status on Friday, but even that moment of clarity was not enough to stop the inquiries.

“I’m not going to do this anymore,” Rivera said, via Steve Reed of the Associated Press. “I told you I won’t know any more until tomorrow.”

Unfortunately, these are the kind of questions and situations Rivera signed up for when he became head coach of the Panthers. When arguably the team’s most important player is injured and his status is unclear, the questions inevitably fly in until a decision is made.

So now, we wait.