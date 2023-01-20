CHARLOTTE, N.C. (CHARLOTTE SPORTS LIVE) – Reports have surfaced that the Carolina Panthers may have violated league rules related to their head coaching search.

Nicole Tepper, owner David Tepper’s wife, is the subject of these reports.

The issue stems from her mandatory inclusive hiring training. ‘Multiple sources’ say she did not complete the training before the team’s search began.

After a request for comment, a team spokesperson told CSL’s Will Kunkel:

“She was trained prior to participating in interviews.”

No further elaboration was given.