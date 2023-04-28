CHARLOTTE, N.C. (CHARLOTTE SPORTS LIVE) – Bryce Young, the No. 1 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, is a Carolina Panther.

On Friday, he traveled to Charlotte, where an electric crowd of fans greeted the quarterback with cheers and smiles.

He later joined CSL for an interview.

“I’m still pinching myself to see if it’s real,” Young said. “It’s been a whirlwind; it’s been a lot of emotions these last 24 hours. I’m super, super grateful to be here.”

Young, the 21-year-old Alamba standout, was the predicted pick from nearly every standpoint, aside from his physical build at 5’10”, 204 pounds — so naturally, the conversation included the topic.

“I’ve been honestly hearing this my entire life,” Young laughed. “Obviously, not at this scale, but it’s really nothing new. I’m just happy to be here.”

With too many Crimson Tide awards to put onto paper, Young’s most significant included the Heisman Trophy (2021), the AP College Football Player of the Year (2021), and SEC Offensive Player of the Year (2021).

The decorated rookie elaborated on the draft process and mindset leading up to the moment his name was called.

“You can kind of lose yourself in hearing certain things,” Young said. “It’s so easy for your mind to run free, like picture this, picture that. I started kinda falling into that trap a little bit. I realized quickly that God leads my life; you’re stressing yourself out for something that you don’t have any control over.”