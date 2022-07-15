CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Carolina Panthers owner David Tepper’s GT Real Estate Holdings LLC is fighting back against York County’s latest lawsuit against Tepper’s companies over the failed Carolina Panthers development.

GT Real Estate Holdings filed a complaint for declaratory judgment and injunctive relief in bankruptcy court on Thursday. The company had earlier filed for Chapter 11 Bankruptcy protection.

Last month, York County filed a lawsuit against Tepper’s Appaloosa Management, LP, Tepper Sports Holding, Inc., DT Sports Holding, LLC, and the City of Rock Hill alleging that the companies the document refers to as the “Tepper Defendants” misappropriated $21 million of public funds meant for the expansion of a roadway in the county. The county wants that money returned.

GT Real Estate Holdings says in their complaint that the funds provided by York County had “no binding contractual obligations governing its use.”

The complaint alleges that in addition to the $21 million direct payment issued from York County and certain tax benefits, the City of Rock Hill was expected to pay nearly $225 million in bonds to finance the infrastructure and that Tepper’s holding company would match the “public financial support” and even exceed the match “with hundreds of millions of dollars of private investment.”

The complaint states that the City of Rock Hill failed on their end of the agreement, and that the city was supposed to issue the bonds to Tepper’s holding company by October 31, 2020. The deadline was soon extended to February 26, 2021, and all the while construction continued on the project and more than $240 million was spent. The complaint alleges that Rock Hill still did not issue the bonds after more than a year.

“The various agreements among the parties were uniformly clear that the Debtor (GT Real Estate Holdings) had no obligation to proceed with construction of the Project unless the City issued an agreed minimum amount of bonds,” the complaint states.

The complaint says that construction was suspended in March 2022 after Tepper’s holding company was unsure the City of Rock Hill would ever follow up on their end of the bargain. GT Real Estate Holdings alleges they made efforts to discuss the future of the project with Rock Hill and York County but to no avail.

Later in the month of March, York County reportedly demanded that GT Real Estate Holdings return the $21 million “as a non-negotiable condition to participating in any negotiations about the project.” GT Real Estate Holdings then filed Chapter 11 Bankruptcy on June 1.

The complaint states that one week after the bankruptcy filing was the York County lawsuit against Tepper’s unrelated entities and affiliates as well as the city of Rock Hill and not against GT Real Estate Holdings who received the funds.

Based on all of the above, Tepper’s GT Real Estate Holdings says the York County lawsuit violates the automatic stay on the bankruptcy filing, and they want a declaration that none of the parties named in the lawsuit should be on the hook for the county payment. They also want the automatic stay to be extended and enjoined to all state court actions against GT Real Estate Holdings.

York County, in its lawsuit, requested a jury trial. The county said that rather than cover the project’s budget themselves, “the Tepper Defendants took money from York County and its taxpayers.”

Rock Hill officials called the county’s lawsuit “frivolous,” saying that the City had not breached any contract involving the Panthers’ project.

Queen City News reporters Derek Dellinger and Morgan Frances contributed to this report.