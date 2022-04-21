NEW YORK (AP) — Carlos Carrasco pitched into the eighth inning for the first time in almost three years, leading the New York Mets over the San Francisco Giants 6-2 on Thursday.

Francisco Lindor, who had three hits, and Eduardo Escobar each connected for solo homers. Escobar’s second-inning shot gave the Mets the lead for good as they took three of four from the Giants.

“We’re the New York Mets,” Lindor said with a grin after his first start at designated hitter since Aug. 2, 2020. “We’ve got a good team.”

Mets manager Buck Showalter was back in the dugout after missing a game because of a medical procedure.

Carrasco (1-0) allowed four hits and walked none while striking out seven over 7 2/3 innings. It was his longest outing since he went 7 2/3 innings for Cleveland on May 4, 2019, a little more than two months before he was diagnosed with leukemia.

Carrasco retired 18 in a row after Thairo Estrada’s RBI single in the second. Mauricio Dubon led off the eighth by reaching on an error and Curt Casali hit into a double play. Mike Yastrzemski ended Carrasco’s afternoon by homering off the advertising signage along the second deck in right field.

“You see a guy be successful a third time through the order, tells you he’s got a lot of weapons at his disposal that day,” Showalter said. “He was good. Boy, fun to watch.”

A crowd of 28,760 gave Carrasco a warm ovation as he walked off the mound, clapping into his glove several times.

“It was really good,” Carrasco said. “We love the fans and we love to play here. I think more importantly, the team is winning some games.”

The outing actually raised Carrasco’s ERA from 0.84 to 1.47 in three starts. Carrasco, who had three 200-strikeout seasons with Cleveland before the Mets acquired him along with Lindor on Jan. 7, 2021, posted a 6.04 ERA in 12 starts last season, when he didn’t debut until July 30 due to a hamstring injury. He had a bone fragment removed from his right elbow last October.

“The pedigree’s there and the want to is there,” Showalter said. “He’s in a good spot. Let’s face it: The big thing is he’s healthy. I think we all know what Carlos is capable of when he’s healthy.”

Giants right-hander Anthony DeSclafini (0-1), who grew up about 60 miles from Citi Field in Freehold, New Jersey, allowed five runs on nine hits and one walk with four strikeouts in five innings.

Lindor’s homer was the first surrendered this season by the Giants.

“We weren’t not going to give up a home run all year,” Giants manager Gabe Kapler said. “When you go through a stretch where those things are not happening, you are pleased with the results. But you also always know there are going to be some times that aren’t perfect.”

Tomas Nido delivered a sacrifice fly in the second, Mark Canha hit a two-run single in the third and Brandon Nimmo had an RBI single in the eighth.

TRADE

The Giants acquired minor league pitcher Cory Abbott from the Chicago Cubs for cash considerations. Abbott was assigned to Triple-A Sacramento. Outfielder Jaylin Davis was designated for assignment to make room for Abbott on the 40-man roster.

MOTORIN’ MARTE

Showalter acknowledged Thursday morning that Starling Marte probably made the wrong decision trying to steal second base with two outs, two on and the Mets down four runs in the seventh inning of Wednesday night’s game. Marte was thrown out on the first pitch to Lindor.

But Showalter also said he didn’t want to do anything to minimize the aggressiveness of Marte, the reigning major league stolen base champion whose effectiveness on the bases has improved as he’s gotten older. Marte has been successful on 85 of his last 100 attempts dating back to the start of the 2019 season after stealing at a 75% clip (214-for-285) from 2012 through 2018.

“What I don’t want our players to do is go back to the hotel or the house or the apartment and go, ‘Man, I wish I’d gone with my gut and went for it,’ ” Showalter said. “Last thing I’m going to do is start giving him that mentality that we don’t trust him. I know what it looked like and felt like, but you know what? I kind of like him. I’m glad he’s on our side.”

TRAINER’S ROOM

Giants: CF Steven Duggar suffered a left oblique injury while fouling off a pitch against Carrasco in the second. Duggar, who grimaced while taking the swing, talked briefly with Kapler and a trainer before exiting. Kapler said Duggar would be placed on the injured list. Duggar, who said he began feeling tightness in the oblique while batting against Max Scherzer on Tuesday, said he expected to undergo an MRI on Friday. Dubon stepped in for Duggar and struck out looking on the next pitch before taking his spot in center field.

Mets: Showalter returned after undergoing a medical procedure Wednesday, when Carlos Rodon struck out eight over five scoreless innings for the Giants. “I picked the night that Rodon was pitching on purpose,” Showalter said. “He’s pretty good.” … Bench coach Glenn Sherlock remained on the COVID-19 list.

UP NEXT

Giants: With originally scheduled starter Alex Wood getting pushed back to Saturday, the Giants haven’t listed a starter for Friday’s opening game of their three-game series at the Washington Nationals.

Mets: LHP David Peterson (0-0, 0.00 ERA), who tossed 4 2/3 innings in his first start of the season Sunday, opens a six-game road trip Friday by taking the mound against the Arizona Diamondbacks.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports