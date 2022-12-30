CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WNCN) — It’s from the coffee shop to the 50-yard-line for Josh Norman, who will play in the Carolina Panthers’ regular-season finale, interim coach Steve Wilks said Friday.

Wilks says the cornerback will be activated from the practice squad and will play Sunday against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, NFL Insider Ian Rapoport reported.

Norman, 35, spent the 2022 season getting his business, Omni Coffee & Eggs, off the ground in Atlanta with the thought of returning to the NFL only if the right situation arose, ESPN reported earlier this week.

Norman was actually in his shop, across the street from the cigar bar owned by former Carolina Panthers teammate Cam Newton, when Wilks made the call, according to ESPN.

He comes back as a familiar face to the team from his first four years in the league — and has Panthers DNA, according to interim coach Steve Wilks — but he’s going to have a new look this week.

Norman’s old No. 24 jersey is occupied by CJ Henderson (and league rules don’t allow players to switch in-season), so Norman will be wearing a No. 6 jersey when he’s up against the Bucs on Sunday.

Editor’s Note: CBS 17 incorrectly reported that Norman would be playing in Carolina’s season finale on Sunday. He will be suiting up for the Panthers’ final home game as Carolina plays the New Orleans Saints on the road in Week 18.