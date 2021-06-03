Chain Reaction Action Sports to perform at Carteret County Speedway on Saturday

Riders perform orchestrated BMX stunts at an event on the frontstretch of New Jersey Motorsports Park in Millville, New Jersey prior to a NASCAR K&N Pro Series race in September 2017. (Andy Marquis photo)

PELETIER, NC – Chain Reaction Action Sports will be bringing two-wheel action to Bobby Watson’s Carteret County Speedway during Saturday night’s Jersey Mike’s Subs Shootout.

Chain Reaction Action Sports is based out of New Bern and has performed Freestyle BMX shows throughout the United States. In between the racing action on Saturday night, Chain Reaction Action Sports will put on a half-hour showcase destined to thrill fans old and new alike.

“We’re going to be doing backflips, possibly front flips, tricks such as tail whips, Superman stunts, general stuff you would see in the X-Games,” Chain Reaction Action Sports co-owner Alex Johann said. “BMX is an Olympic sport. We have some athletes that are capable of being on those teams. Our photographer who will be out this weekend, Rob Darden, was the head coach of the Chinese National BMX Olympic Team.”

After the Champ Kart feature race concludes, Johann will pull ramps out to the frontstretch of the racetrack and let the stunts begin.

“We’re going to bring some ramps out with some professional riders that had a dream as a kid and enjoyed it so much they wanted to try to make a career out of it,” Johann explained. “They’ll get to share those experiences with the younger generation and encourage them to set goals and achieve them.”

While Carteret County Speedway has played host to bike racing before, most notably the Croatan Buck Fifty in 2019, Saturday will be the first time Chain Reaction Action Sports has been on hand and will be the first freestyle BMX stunt show in speedway history. The exhibition displays Carteret County Speedway’s ability to be a showplace for more than racing in the community.

“I’m ecstatic,” Johann stated. “I’ve been trying to do this ever since before the speedway opened, meeting with Bobby Watson and Bob Lowery. I finally got my act together, was able to present something for them, and be on some common terms. I’m excited, it’s right down the street from my house, and we’ve got people coming from Savannah, Greensboro, Charlotte. We’ve got some good talent coming and will put on an incredible show.”

Saturday night’s Jersey Mike’s Subs Shootout will begin at 6:15pm and will host eight feature races on top of the Chain Reaction Action Sports event. Tickets are available for $15 for adults, while kids 10 and under and emergency first responders are admitted free with ID.

For more information about Bobby Watson’s Carteret County Speedway, visit the track’s official website at www.carteretspeedway.com, “like” Carteret County Speedway on Facebook or follow @carteretcoswy on Twitter and Instagram