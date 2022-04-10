CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Charlotte FC claimed revenge on Atlanta United Sunday afternoon in their first inaugural rematch, winning 1-0.

FC lost their third game as a franchise to United, falling to 0-3 at the time. Vengeance never tastes sweeter than having it in front of your home crowd.

An evenly played match saw even statistics across the board. From shots on goal to time of possession, both squads aligned.

But FC broke through in the 11th minute on one of the prettiest goals you will see all year. Off a corner kick, Jordy Alcivar chalked an Olimpico goal.

For the city, for the crown, take a bow, Alcivar.

The crowd went absolutely bananas, as expected after such a special goal.

Charlotte held true through the half maintaining their 1-0 lead.

The second half was a true battle of wit through the final whistle, FC hustled through the ball even on the opposing side of the field.

The hold your breath moment came in the 87th minute when a ball in the box fell to Atlanta’s Caleb Wiley. His header crept toward the far post — an inch inside — Atlanta would have scored a goal.

They did not, however, and FC would stomp on to win the match.

The group will travel to New England to take on the Revolution next Saturday at 7:30 p.m.