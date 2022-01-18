Charlotte FC holds first training session at Bank of America Stadium Tuesday

CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Charlotte FC held the first training session in Club history Tuesday afternoon at Bank of America Stadium.

Tuesday’s session kicked off a five-week preseason period in advance of the Club’s season opener at D.C. United on February 26.

CLTFC will host their home opener at Bank of America Stadium on March 5 against the LA Galaxy in a match that is expected to break the all-time MLS attendance record with 74,000+ fans.

Charlotte FC will also spend time at IMG Academy and at the Carolina Challenge Cup this preseason.

