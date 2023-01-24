CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Charlotte FC has announced plans to honor the life of Anton Walkes following his sudden and tragic death this week in Miami.

Charlotte FC defender dies after boating accident in south Florida, officials say

‘Anton Walkes Celebration of Life’ will be held at 3 p.m. Tuesday at Bank of America Stadium and will be open to the general public, the club announced on Saturday.

“Anton was an incredible father, friend, and teammate, who shared his joy for football and life with all those around him,” the club said. “We ask that you join us in remembering the impact he had on us all.”

The boat crash happened around 3 p.m. Wednesday near the Miami Marine Stadium basin. Walkes died early Thursday morning. He was onboard one of the two vessels involved in the accident as a passenger. He was found unconscious and was taken to shore, where he received CPR before being taken to the hospital. The 25-year-old was part of Charlotte FC’s inaugural MLS season.

FC is set to open the season on February 25th hosting the New England Revolution at Bank of America Stadium.

“Everyone at Tepper Sports & Entertainment is devastated by the tragic passing of Anton Walkes. He was a tremendous son, father, partner and teammate whose joyous approach to life touched everyone he met,” club owner David Tepper said this week. “Anton made those around him better people in all areas of life and represented Charlotte FC to the highest standard both on and off the pitch. He will be greatly missed by many and our thoughts and prayers are with Anton’s family during this heartbreaking time. The Club offers its full support to all those impacted during this period of mourning.”