CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Hornets have scheduled second interviews with Bucks assistant coach Darvin Ham and Warriors assistant coach Kenny Atkinson this week, along with former Trail Blazers coach Terry Stotts for their head coaching vacancy, according to a person familiar with the situation.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Tuesday because the team has not released a list of potential coaching candidates.

The Hornets fired James Borrego as coach after going 43-39 this season and finishing in 10th place in the Eastern Conference. The Hornets have not won a playoff series in two decades.

Stotts coached nine seasons with the Blazers, with his run ending in 2021. Prior to that he coached Atlanta and Milwaukee and has compiled a 517-486 record as an NBA coach. He has never made it beyond the conference finals.

Ham and Atkinson are the first known Hornets candidate to get a second interview.

The Bucks’ season ended over the weekend when they lost to the Boston Celtics in the conference semifinals. Ham has been an NBA assistant since 2011, but has never worked as a head coach in the league.

Atkinson coached the Brooklyn Nets for 3 1/2 seasons, reaching the 2019 playoffs. He and the Warriors are in the Western Conference finals.

The Hornets previously interviewed two-time NBA Coach of the Year and New Orleans Pelicans consultant Mike D’Antoni and assistant coaches Sean Sweeney of Dallas, David Vanterpool of Brooklyn and Charles Lee of Milwaukee.