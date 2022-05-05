CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Charlotte Hornets have begun their search for a head coach, requesting permission to interview several candidates for the opening, said a person familiar with the situation.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Thursday because the Hornets have not released a list of coaching candidates.

Though it is unclear when the interviews will take place, the person said the list includes two-time NBA coach of the year Mike D’Antoni, now a New Orleans Pelicans consultant, Other candidates include five NBA assistant coaches: Golden State’s Kenny Atkinson, Dallas’ Sean Sweeney, Brooklyn’s David Vanterpool and Milwaukee’s Darvin Ham and Charles Lee.

Of the assistant coaches on the list, only Vanterpool’s team is no longer still participating in the NBA playoffs.

D’Antoni has previously worked as a head coach with the Houston Rockets (2016-20), Los Angeles Lakers (2012-14), New York Knicks (2008-12), Phoenix Suns (2003-08) and Denver Nuggets (1998-99). He won NBA coach of the year in 2005 and 2017 and has amassed a record of 672-527 record in the regular season and 54-56 mark in the postseason.

He previously worked under current Hornets general manager Mitch Kupchak with the Lakers for two seasons.

The Hornets are looking to replace James Borrego, who was fired by owner Michael Jordan on April 22 after a 43-39 season.

The 44-year-old Borrego was 138-163 in four seasons with the Hornets and had received a multi-year contract extension last August. Charlotte finished in 10th place in the East but lost in the play-in game for the second straight year.

The Hornets have not made the playoffs since the 2015-16 season and have not won a playoff series in 20 years.

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports