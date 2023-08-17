CHARLOTTE, N.C. (CHARLOTTE SPORTS LIVE) — After an offseason full of major team news, the Charlotte Hornets announced their 2023-24 schedule on Thursday.

The Hornets will begin the era under new owners Gabe Plotkin and Rick Schnall with three home games at the end of October — the regular season tips off at the Spectrum Center on Oct. 25 against the Atlanta Hawks.

NBA releases its schedule for the coming season, with an eye on player rest and travel

This is the first year for the NBA’s in-season tournament, held Dec. 4-9. Teams eliminated during the knockout rounds will be given regular-season games for Dec. 6 and 8. The Hornets will come out of the tournament time hosting Miami on Dec. 11.

The full schedule can be seen below:

The team will take its West Coast trip right after Christmas. Starting with games against the two Los Angeles teams on Dec. 26 and 28, the Hornets play six games in 11 days in the stretch.

Here are other games of note:

The NBA champion Denver Nuggets pay a visit Saturday, Dec. 23

pay a visit Saturday, Dec. 23 LeBron James and the Lakers will come to town Monday, Feb. 5.

will come to town Monday, Feb. 5. They host Stephen Curry and the Warriors Friday, March 29.

Friday, March 29. The final home game is Tuesday, April 9, against Dallas.

There is an eight-game home stand from March 27 to April 9, followed by the final three games of the year on the road.

The Hornets have traditionally had a home game on Dr. Martin Luther King Day but will not play on the holiday in 2024 (Jan. 15).

Their four-game preseason slate begins Oct. 10 at the Heat.