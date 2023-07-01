CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WGHP) — The Charlotte Hornets have reached an agreement with star point guard LaMelo Ball on a contract extension to keep him in the Queen City for the next five seasons.

Ball is entering his fourth season in Charlotte and was set to enter into the final year of his rookie contract after being selected with the third pick in the 2020 NBA Draft.

Ball has since thrived winning Rookie of the Year in 2021 and being named an NBA All-Star in 2022.

Ball averaged a career-high 23.3 points per game in the 2022-23 NBA season last year but only played in 36 games due to unfortunate injuries.

For his career Ball is averaging 19.4 points, 7.3 assists and 6.4 rebounds per game. He has established himself as one of the best passers in the league.

The five-year, $260 million deal is the most that the Hornets could offer to Ball and locks him into the team for the foreseeable future.