Charlotte Hornets host Indiana Pacers for season opener; here’s important game-day information for fans

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE/AP) – The Charlotte Hornets tip off the 2021 NBA season on Wednesday, Oct. 20 when they host the Indiana Pacers.

LOCATION: Charlotte, North Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EDT

LINE: Hornets -2.5; over/under is 228.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Charlotte Hornets start the season at home against the Indiana Pacers.

Charlotte finished 33-39 overall and 20-22 in Eastern Conference games in the 2020-21 season. The Hornets averaged 17.7 points off of turnovers, 12.7 second-chance points, and 34.7 bench points last season.

Indiana went 34-38 overall and 20-22 in Eastern Conference games in the 2020-21 season. The Pacers averaged 27.4 assists per game on 43.3 made field goals last season.

INJURIES: Hornets: None listed.

Pacers: T.J. Warren: out (foot).

“First and foremost, the organization asks that fans who are not feeling well, or who have recently been exposed to COVID-19, stay home,” Hornets Sports & Entertainment said.

Policies and offerings that fans should be aware of prior to visiting Spectrum Center include: