CHARLOTTE, N.C. (CHARLOTTE SPORTS LIVE) – The Charlotte Hornets announced their 2022-23 regular season schedule Wednesday.

The group will open their season with a trip to San Antonio, where they will face the Spurs on Wednesday, October 19, before their first home game against the New Orleans Pelicans on Friday, October 21, at 7 p.m.

The entire schedule can be found below:

More highlights to note for the home schedule include an early matchup with North Carolina native Steph Curry and the defending NBA Champ Golden State Warriors on Saturday, October 29.

LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers will make their way to Charlotte on Monday, Jan. 2.

You can’t count out the immaculate showdown against Giannis Antetokpoumpo and the Milwaukee Bucks on Saturday, Dec. 3, either.

To note:

The defending Eastern Conference Champion Boston Celtics will visit Charlotte for consecutive games on Saturday, Jan. 14, and Monday, Jan. 16, with the latter being a 1 p.m. tipoff for Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

Here’s the full 2022-23 schedule analysis:

The schedule features 22 home games on weekends, and the season’s longest homestand is five straight games from March 11-20. The longest road trip is six games from Dec. 18-27.

The Hornets have 12 sets of back-to-back games.