CHARLOTTE, N.C. (CHARLOTTE SPORTS LIVE) — If the Hornets are looking to draft the best player in this year’s rookie class not named Victor Wembanyama, the general consensus is that it’s Scoot Henderson from the G League Ignite.

“I’m just trying to bring that spark to wherever I go,” the 19-year-old Henderson told reporters last month at the NBA Draft combine.

That spark is what’s captivated general managers across the league. Averaging 17 points last year, the 6-foot-2 guard proved to be a reliable mid-range scorer, with skills comparable to a young Russell Westbrook.

“You always want to be a guy like me,” Henderson added. “A dog mentality with my personality.”

But whether or not it will work in Charlotte is the question everyone is asking since the Hornets already have a premier point guard in LaMelo Ball. Many feel the answer instead is to draft Brandon Miller, who as a big player, might be a better fit.

Henderson disagrees.

“I think I fit in with ‘Melo,” he said after working out the Blazers earlier this month. “I think I can play off with the ball or on the ball.”

Henderson later pointed out, he and Ball have actually played together before during the Rising Stars game at All-Star Weekend in 2022. It was an experience that has Henderson excited at the possibility of teaming up again.

“How creative he is,” he explained. “Seeing it up close it’s pretty cool.”

Regardless of what happens Thursday night and where he ends up, Henderson believes he’s ready for the big stage and of course, all that comes with it.

“I’m living the dream. It’s the dream right here,” he said. “It’s what I always wanted.”

On Thursday, we’ll find out if his wants align with Charlotte’s needs. If they do, Henderson will be one happy Hornet.