CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WNCT) — Could we be seeing less of Michael Jordan in the Queen City?

Charlotte Hornets owner Michael Jordan is in “serious talks” to sell his majority stake in the team, ESPN reported Thursday.

ESPN Sources: Charlotte Hornets owner Michael Jordan is engaged in serious talks to sell a majority stake in the franchise to a group led by Hornets minority owner Gabe Plotkin and Atlanta Hawks minority owner Rick Schnall. pic.twitter.com/jg03W25s49 — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) March 16, 2023

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski said Jordan would remain a minority stakeholder if the deal happens. He is in talks with “a group led by Hornets minority owner Gabe Plotkin and Atlanta Hawks minority owner Rick Schnall,” Wojnarowski said in a tweet.

Jordan purchased the team in 2010, becoming the first NBA player to own an organization. He was also the only African-American team owner at the time.

His teams have posted winning campaigns four times in 17 seasons, making the playoffs three times and losing in the first round each time.

Jordan bought a minority stake in the team in 2006 when they were called the Bobcats. He quickly became the second-largest shareholder behind Robert Johnson. He was named Managing Member of Basketball Operations at the time.