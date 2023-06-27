CHARLOTTE, N.C. (CHARLOTTE SPORTS LIVE) – Brandon Miller, the Hornets’ No. 2 overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft, sat down for an exclusive interview with CSL.

Miller, the lengthy 6’9″, 200-pound forward from Alabama, chatted about his being in his new home, Charlotte, N.C.

“It’s a blessing just being here,” Miller said, looking around at the Spectrum Center. “Excited moments can’t really explain the feelings that I’m feeling.”

Though Miller showed his excitement, he also experienced the inevitable whirlwind of events that comes with being a top draft pick.

“Two hours of sleep,” he said. “Taking it day-by-day is really important. Not trying to move too fast; you can definitely stress yourself out thinking ahead.”

Hornets fans were a mixed bunch when it came to selecting Miller. With guard Scoot Henderson on the board, many felt he should’ve been the No. 2 pick.

Woof. 🫤 Here's the reaction from @hornets fans when Brandon Miller was selected with the No. 2 pick. (This is at @PinhouseCLT, by the way). More here: https://t.co/fRPXXTX6tU pic.twitter.com/qtSQBNBiV5 — Charlotte Sports Live (@CSLonQCN) June 23, 2023

Regardless of fan reactions, Miller had a message for the haters.

“To the ones booing, I’m here to let you know we’re a lot of wins this year,” Miller said. “Going to try to hold up the big trophy at the end. Just going to have a lot of winners around me.”