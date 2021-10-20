Hornets NBA season preview with HC James Borrego

Charlotte Hornets

by: Carla Gebhart

Posted: / Updated:

Touchdown Friday

More Touchdown Friday

CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – The Charlotte Hornets tip off the 2021 NBA season Wednesday night and one of Charlotte Sports Live’s most frequent guests stopped by to give us the 4-1-1 on everything going on inside the Hive.

Head coach James Borrego sat down to talk about why the team loves the fact they’re playing the Pacers first, what reigning NBA Rookie of the Year LaMelo Ball has done to improve his game, and why he’s got everyone at CSL on edge because of his Squid Game.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

LKQD Outstream

Trending Stories

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

WNCT-TV