CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – The Hornet’s regular season is over. The group toughed out a win in their season finale versus the Washington Wizards Sunday, 124-108.

The game was critical for the seeding process in the Eastern Conference.

Hornets fans closely monitored the outcome of the Nets, Hawks, and Cavs games as each result could sway the final four seeds in any direction.

The play-in games are set, as NBA looks to the postseason

All four teams won their matchups.

With that, Charlotte has officially secured the ten seed and will travel to Atlanta for the 9/10 Play-In Tournament game.

If they were to win, they would play the loser of the 8/9 Play-In Tournament match for a chance to go to the NBA Playoffs for the first time since 2016.

“Just staying confident,” said Rozier. “This is a fun time. We’re ready for anything, no matter where we gotta go.”

They will play on Wednesday at 7 p.m. on ESPN in a do-or-die match.

Regular Season Finale

LaMelo Ball led the way, finishing with a 24 point, 10 rebound double-double.

Terry Rozier followed that up with 25 of his own.

For Washington, four of the five starters finished with double-digit points.

The Hornets were neck-and-neck with the Wizards for a majority of the game and closed out Q1 behind LaMelo’s eight points, leading 32-29.

Q2 was much like the first; no team could run away from the other. LaMelo started off hot with another three but remained quiet for the rest of the quarter. The group carried on in a total team effort, ahead 56-54 at the half.

Charlotte finally gained some ground by the end of Q3, where they led 89-82. That’s where they began to run away with the game, closing off the quarter on a 19-12 run.

The bench played fantastically to begin Q4, and when the starters came in, you could kiss the game goodbye.

The big momentum swing came off a beautiful pass from LaMelo and a vicious Harrell dunk from it.

McDaniels followed that up with a three putting them up 108-92.

Charlotte never looked back after that.