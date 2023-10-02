CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — The Charlotte Hornets signed a partnership with YouTube icon and Greenville resident MrBeast to have his brand “Feastables” as the patch on the 2023-2024 jerseys, the team announced Monday.

The logo will also appear on all Greensboro Swarm and both the virtual and physical uniforms of Hornets Venom GT- the organization’s NBA G League and NBA 2K League affiliates.

“We are thrilled to welcome Feastables and North Carolina native MrBeast into our Hornets family,” Hornets Sports & Entertainment President & Vice Chairman, Fred Whitfield, said. “We are excited to have this opportunity to introduce MrBeast’s fans to the Hornets and the Feastables brand to NBA fans around the world through our jersey patch.”

The Feastables branding will also be on media backdrops for all Hornets press conferences and interviews.

This is the first-ever collaboration between a creator-led brand and an NBA franchise.

“This partnership is a first of its kind, and I am excited to see how creator-brands and the NBA continue to work together into the future,” Feastables’ Reed Duchscher said. “The Hornets are obviously one of the most exciting teams in the NBA and are a favorite among young people, so Feastables could not be more excited to partner.”

The Hornets Fan Shop and online store will be the only retail outlets in the world where fans can purchase Hornets jerseys with the Feastables patch.

This is also an introduction to the updated Feastables’ brand design, which will be featured on new products debuted throughout the rest of the year.

MrBeast, formally known as Jimmy Donaldson, is a Greenville, North Carolina, native.

He is the most-subscribed individual YouTuber in the world with more than 187 million subscribers and is in the top five on TikTok with more than 87 million followers.