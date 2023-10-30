CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — The Charlotte Hornets unveiled a new court Monday that will be used exclusively for the new NBA in-season tournament.

The court is a deep teal color with gold accents. In between the free-throw lanes, there’s a mint-colored strip that runs the length of the court.

Other highlights include:

A deep teal and gold version of the partial primary logo at center court, overlaying the NBA Cup trophy

A design of the top portion of the NBA Cup trophy within the free-throw lanes

A “Charlotte” wordmark on each baseline in the quadrant away from the team benches

The phrase “The Hive is Alive” in gold on the apron at center court

A Spectrum Center logo outside each three-point line

A Novant Health logo on the apron in front of each bench

This is the first year of the NBA’s in-season tournament. It starts with four group-stage games. The Hornets will play at the Wizards on Nov. 10, home to the Heat and Bucks on Nov. 14 and Nov. 17, respectively and finally at the Knicks on Nov. 28.

The teams with the best records in each of the six groups plus two “wild cards” (the teams from each conference with the best group-stage records that finished second in their groups) will advance to the knockout rounds.

The quarterfinals will be played in home markets, and the semifinals and finals will be played in Las Vegas. All games will count towards regular season standings except for the championship game, which will take place on Dec. 9.