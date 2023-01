CHARLOTTE, N.C. (CHARLOTTE SPORTS LIVE) – Hornets guard/forward Kelly Oubre Jr. suffered a torn ligament in his left hand, the team announced Tuesday.

He will undergo surgery Thursday to address the injury.

Updates on his rehabilitation status will be provided ‘when it’s appropriate.’

He’s expected to miss the next four to six weeks.