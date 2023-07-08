CHARLOTTE, N.C. (CHARLOTTE SPORTS LIVE) – Restricted free agent Miles Bridges officially signed his qualifying offer Friday.

This allows him to play for the Hornets on a one-year contract for the 2023-24 NBA season.

Bridges was suspended 30 games without pay after a domestic violence situation involving the mother of his children, NBA communications announced in April.

The incident happened on June 27, 2022, in L.A., after Bridges was arrested and charged with multiple offenses, including child abuse.

“I sincerely apologize for the pain, embarrassment, and disappointment that last year’s incident caused so many people,” said Bridges. “Time away from the game allowed me to reflect, immerse myself in therapy and prioritize becoming a better person – someone my family and peers can be proud of.”

In his career, Bridges has appeared in 291 games and averaged 13.4 points, 5.6 rebounds, and 2.3 assists per game. He set career highs in the 2021-22 season with 20.2 points, 7.0 rebounds, and 3.8 assists in 35.5 minutes per game in 80 starts.

“Throughout this process, we have taken a measured and serious approach,” said President of Basketball Operations & General Manager Mitch Kupchak. “Several factors played a part in our decision to bring Miles back, including the conclusion of the legal process, the results of the NBA’s investigation, and Miles’ commitment to counseling and community service.