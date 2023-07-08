CHARLOTTE, N.C. (CHARLOTTE SPORTS LIVE) – Spectrum Center, the home of the Charlotte Hornets, ranked near the bottom in a recent ‘Highest-Rated NBA Arenas’ study by SportsbooksOnline.

The study averaged Yelp, TripAdvisor, and Google reviews for all 29 NBA arenas to discover which was the highest-rated by the public.

Spectrum Center fell at No. 25 of 29.

The arena holds a Yelp score of 3.5, a TripAdvisor score of 4.0, and a Google review score of 4.5, bringing the average to 4.03; 8,125 total reviews were made.

The chart below shows rankings from No. 23 to 29:

NBA arena rankings (Courtesy: SportsbooksOnline)

Spectrum Center scored the same average as Pheonix’s Footprint Center and Utah’s Vivint Arena, but both ranked above the home of the Hornets.

Washington’s Capital One Arena fell just below Spectrum Center at No. 26 with an average score of 4.0.

Conversely, Memphis’ FedEx Forum ranked at No. 1 with an average score of 4.57, followed by New York’s Madison Square Garden with an average score of 4.40.