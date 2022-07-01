CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WGHP) — The Charlotte Hornets have announced their summer league roster and there are a few familiar faces on it.

Brady Manek, the fan-favorite who starred in his one year playing for Hubert Davis’ Tar Heels was given an invite to join the team after going unselected in the 2022 NBA Draft. Manek will look to make a splash and has a number of ways to attempt to stay with the Hornets organization.

While it is unlikely that Manek makes the 15-man roster, he could possibly earn a two-way contract with Hornets and Greensboro Swarm if he impresses the organization. Even if that fails to happen, Manek could still be signed outright by the Swarm and possibly work his way up to a role with the Hornets from there.

Also on the roster is Duke’s Mark Williams, the big man that the Hornets selected with the 15th overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft. Williams is a lock to make the team’s 15-man roster and will likely have a strong chance to become the team’s starting center over fellow Duke alumnus Mason Plumlee.

The other notable member of the roster is LiAngelo Ball, the brother of Hornets star LaMelo Ball. LiAngelo spent the entirety of last season with the Swarm receiving inconsistent playing time and will look to earn a bigger role in Greensboro next season.

The Roster

NumberPlayerPositionHeightWeightAgeCollege/Previous TeamYears Pro
51Ty-Shon AlexanderGuard6’3″195 lbs23Creighton1
8LiAngelo BallForward6’5″230 lbs23Greensboro SwarmRookie
17Jalen CrutcherGuard6’2″175 lbs22DaytonRookie
30LJ FigueroaGuard6’6″200 lbs24OregonRookie
23Kai JonesForward/Center6’10”225 lbs21Texas1
16Scottie LewisGuard6’5″185 lbs22Florida1
45Brady ManekForward6’9″230 lbs23North CarolinaRookie
7Bryce McGowensGuard/Forward6’7″181 lbs19NebraskaRookie
22Cameron McGriffForward6’7″220 lbs24Oklahoma State1
14Justin MinayaForward6’7″220 lbs23ProvidenceRookie
4Nick RichardsCenter7’0″250 lbs24Kentucky2
21JT ThorForward6’9″205 lbs19Auburn1
55Isaiah WhaleyForward6’9″225 lbs24ConnecticutRookie
5Mark WilliamsCenter7’1″242 lbs20DukeRookie
Courtesy of Hornets PR

The Schedule

DateOpponentTimeChannel
Friday, July 8vs. Indiana Pacers6:00 p.m.ESPN2
Sunday, July 10vs. Los Angeles Lakers 9:30 p.m.NBATV
Wednesday, July 13vs. Cleveland Cavaliers5:00 p.m.ESPNU
Thursday, July 14vs. Chicago Bulls6:00 p.m.ESPN2