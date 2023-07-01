CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — It’s too soon to say if Miles Bridges will be back in the NBA and playing for the Charlotte Hornets.

The Hornets did present Bridges a qualifying offer Wednesday, meaning the forward can speak with other teams in the league, but Charlotte has a chance to match it and keep him in the Queen City.

“I am not in no way saying that what he did was right, or what he has been accused of is right,” said Melody Gross, founder of Courageous Shift in Charlotte. “But what I am saying is, if he is willing to go through the interventions that the person he harmed agreed upon. Then that is a big win. Most of us as survivors do not get that.”

Last summer before signing a new contract, Miles Bridges was arrested on a domestic violence charge in California. He was accused of assaulting his wife in front of their children. He pleaded no contest and will be on probation for the next three years.

“Some people will still not feel like it is enough,” added Gross. “It’s 52 weeks of domestic violence, 52 weeks of parenting counseling, 100 hours of community service, plus a 10-year protective order. Additionally, I want us to recognize, this is what the victim decided.”

Melody Gross speaks to groups around Charlotte about domestic violence and is a domestic violence survivor. She knows not a lot of people feel like her, but she also says this case may follow many in sports where performance on the hardwood will outweigh the off-court problems.

One thing is for certain, the topic will be talked about and that will help bring awareness for advocacy groups.

“There will be a spotlight on him the first couple of weeks, maybe the first few months,” says Gross. “But then others will say okay we’ll let it go, we want to win.”