Boston College-Georgia tech game is latest to be postponed, delays coach’s debut

Boston College forward Andrew Kenny (23), who joined the team as a walk-on, congratulates teammates during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Wake Forest, Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021, in Boston. With COVID-19 protocols limiting Boston College to six scholarship players for its games against North Carolina State and Wake Forest, the Eagles relied on walk-ons to fill out their bench. Kenny had two rebounds in the six minutes he played against Wake Forest. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — The Boston College men’s basketball game at Georgia Tech scheduled for Wednesday has been postponed. No makeup date has been announced.

The Atlantic Coast Conference said the postponement was due to the continued quarantines and contact tracing within the Boston College program.

The postponement delays the debut of Scott Spinelli as the Eagles’ interim coach. The school fired coach Jim Christian on Monday. Athletic director Pat Kraft said Spinelli, who had been an assistant, will coach the remainder of the season. Boston College is 3-13 overall and 1-9 in the ACC.