Friday’s NCAA Tournament scores, roundup of games

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Here’s the scores and game stories from Friday’s first day of the NCAA Tournament.

Friday’s scores

Florida 75, Virginia Tech 70, OT

Arkansas 85, Colgate 68

Illinois 78, Drexel 49

Texas Tech 65, Utah State 53

Florida guard Noah Locke (10) shoots against Virginia Tech in the second half of a first-round game in the NCAA men’s college basketball tournament at Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Friday, March 19, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Florida 75, Virginia Tech 70, OT

Florida is heading to the second round for an eighth straight NCAA Tournament appearance — and with arguably its best player on the bench as a de facto assistant coach.

Colin Castleton scored 19 points and grabbed 14 rebounds, Tre Mann hit a step-back 3-pointer with 23 seconds left in overtime and the seventh-seeded Gators held off No. 10 seed Virginia Tech 75-70 in a first-round game on Friday.

Florida was cheered on by Keyontae Johnson, who has supported and inspired his teammates from the bench since his return from a scary medical episode. Johnson collapsed on the court during a game in December and was hospitalized, forcing him to sit out the rest of the season.

Castleton, a transfer from Michigan, was dominant on the inside and Mann showed up with a pair of key 3-pointers late to send the Gators (15-9) into the second round to face the Ohio State-Oral Roberts winner.

Mann hit a 3 with 2:49 left in regulation, a shot that became huge as Virginia Tech rallied in the closing seconds and forced overtime on Nahiem Alleyne’s 3-pointer with 1.4 seconds left. Mann’s second big 3-pointer gave the Gators a 74-70 lead and proved enough after Cordell Pemsel’s missed jumper with 10 seconds left.

Mann, an all-SEC performer, finished with 14 points. Scottie Lewis added 15 for the Gators.

Alleyne was brilliant for the Hokies (15-7) through regulation but was held to just one basket in overtime. He finished with 30 points and scored the final 12 of regulation for Virginia Tech.

Arkansas’ JD Notae (1) and Colgate’s Tucker Richardson (15) battle for a loose ball during the first half of a first round game at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in the NCAA men’s college basketball tournament, Friday, March 19, 2021, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Arkansas 85, Colgate 68

Arkansas has advanced to the second round of the NCAA Tournament with an 85-68 win over Colgate in the South Regional.

The third-seeded Razorbacks (23-6) fell behind by 14 points early the opening half but closed the period with a 17-0 run to gain a three-point lead at the break and Colgate couldn’t recover.

Justin Smith had 29 points and Jalen Tate 15 to lead five players in double figures for the Razorbacks.

Nelly Cummings had 14 points and Jordan Burns 13 to lead Colgate (14-2), which committed 22 turnovers.

Illinois 78, Drexel 49

Kofi Cockburn muscled his way to 18 points and Illinois cruised past 16th-seeded Drexel 78-49 in the Illini’s first NCAA Tournament game as a No. 1 seed in 16 years.

Illinois will face eighth-seeded Loyola Chicago or ninth-seeded Georgia Tech in the second round of the Midwest Regional on Sunday.

Drexel never really had chance at containing the 7-foot, 285-pound Cockburn, who was 8 for 11 from the field for the Big Ten champions.

James Butler drew the daunting task of trying to handle Cockburn, without much success. The senior did have 10 points and 10 rebounds for Drexel.

Texas Tech guard Mac McClung (0) shoots a 3-point shot while Utah State guard Marco Anthony (44) defends during the second half of a first round game in the NCAA men’s college basketball tournament, Friday, March 19, 2021, at Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Ind. (AP Photo/Doug McSchooler)

Texas Tech 65, Utah State 53

Mac McClung scored 16 points in his first career NCAA Tournament game and Kyler Edwards added 12 to help sixth-seeded Texas Tech pull away from 11th-seeded Utah State 65-53 on Friday.

The Red Raiders snapped a two-game losing streak and made new memories in the tournament after their most recent appearance, a loss to Virginia in the 2019 national championship game. Texas Tech (18-10) can reach its third consecutive Sweet 16 with a win over third-seeded Arkansas on Sunday.

Neemias Queta had 11 points, 13 rebounds and six assists, and tied Utah State’s single-game school record with seven blocks. Justin Bean had 13 points and eight rebounds for the Aggies (20-9), who lost their final two games.

McClung, the high-scoring graduate transfer from Georgetown, managed to keep the Red Raiders close early, though they trailed most of the first half.

Terrence Shannon Jr. changed the game by scoring eight of his 10 points during the decisive 13-0 run early in the second half to make it 38-31. The Red Raiders sealed it with a 9-2 spurt that extended their lead to 58-43.