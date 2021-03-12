Virginia out of ACC Tournament due to COVID-19 case within program, Georgia Tech moves to finals

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) – For the second day in a row, a team has been forced to drop out of the ACC Tournament due to COVID-19.

No. 1-seeded Virginia is out due to a case within the program.

Georgia Tech then moves on to the finals on Saturday.

Virginia beat Syracuse on Thursday with a buzzer-beating three.

Duke’s season ended Thursday due to a case in the Blue Devil program.

This story will be updated.