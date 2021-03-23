What time does the NCAA Tournament games start: CBS releases Sweet 16 times, where to watch

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The NCAA and CBSSports.com have released the times and networks where you can watch the Sweet 16 games of the men’s basketball tournament.

Games will continue to be seen on WNCT and TBS. The schedule will be announced for the Elite 8 once Saturday and Sunday’s games are played. The Elite 8 games can also be seen on WNCT and TBS.

Saturday’s Sweet 16 games

2:40 p.m.: Loyola Chicago vs. Oregon State (TBS)

5:15 p.m.: Baylor vs. Villanova (WNCT)

7:25 p.m.: Arkansas vs. Oral Roberts (TBS)

9:55 p.m.: Houston vs. Syracuse (TBS)

Sunday’s Sweet 16 games

2:10 p.m.: Gonzaga vs. Creighton (WNCT)

5 p.m.: Michigan vs. Florida State (WNCT)

7:15 p.m.: Alabama vs. UCLA (TBS)

9:45 p.m.: USC vs. Oregon (TBS)

Elite Eight

Monday: — 7 p.m. start (WNCT)

Tuesday — 6 p.m. start (TBS)

Final Four

April 3 starting at 5 p.m. on WNCT

National Championship

April 5, 9 p.m. (WNCT)