What time is your team playing: NCAA Tournament TV schedule

North Carolina guard Kerwin Walton (24) drives to the basket as Virginia Tech guard Hunter Cattoor (0) defends as Virginia Tech forward Justyn Mutts (25) and North Carolina forward Armando Bacot (5) block out during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in the quarterfinal round of the Atlantic Coast Conference tournament in Greensboro, N.C., Thursday, March 11, 2021. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Now that the NCAA Tournament brackets are set, it’s time to figure out when your team is playing.

Sunday Night, CBSSports.com released the full TV schedule of games that will be on WNCT, TNT, TBS and truTV. Coverage starts Thursday with the First Four games and continues through the national title game on April 5 at 9 p.m.

The First Four games start Thursday. Appalachian State and Norfolk State will play at 8:40 p.m. on truTV.

The first round of games are on Friday. Among the teams of interest:

12:15 p.m.: Virginia Tech vs. Florida (WNCT)

3 p.m.: Oral Roberts vs. Ohio State (WNCT)

4 p.m.: Georgia Tech vs. Loyola Chicago (TBS)

7:10 p.m.: Wisconsin vs. North Carolina (WNCT)

9:20 p.m.: Rutgers vs. Clemson (TBS)

9:40 p.m..: Syracuse vs. San Diego State (WNCT)

Saturday’s schedule looks like this:

12:15 p.m.: Georgetown vs. Colorado (WNCT)

12:45 p.m.: UNC Greensboro vs. Florida State (truTV)

3 p.m: Mount St. Mary’s/Texas Southern winner vs. Michigan (WNCT)

7:10 p.m.: Maryland vs. Connecticut (WNCT)

7:15 p.m.: Ohio vs. Virginia (truTV)

9:20 p.m.: Norfolk State/Appalachian State winner vs. Gongaza (TBS)

9:40 p.m.: Michigan State/UCLA winner vs. BYU (WNCT)

