Wisconsin flies past UNC in NCAA Tournament opener, 85-62

WEST LAFAYETTE, INDIANA – MARCH 19: Brad Davison #34 of the Wisconsin Badgers drives to the basket as Caleb Love #2 of the North Carolina Tar Heels defends during the first half in the first round game of the 2021 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament at Mackey Arena on March 19, 2021 in West Lafayette, Indiana. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WNCN) – Wisconsin grabbed control in the final 10 minutes of the first half and never looked back as it raced past North Carolina, 85-62 in Friday’s NCAA Tournament first-round matchup.

The loss is only the fourth time in program history and the first time since 1999 the Tar Heels have been knocked out in the first round. It was also the first time UNC lost in the first round under Roy Williams.

“I thought (Wisconsin) played very well and Roy Williams didn’t coach very well,” Williams said.

Garrison Brooks made a layup that brought UNC within two, 20-18, with 8:43 left in the first half. Nate Reuvers’ dunk shortly after kickstarted a 12-3 run, which was punctuated by a 3-pointer from Micah Potter.

“Obviously, our league has been phenomenal and it was such a grind to go through, specifically the schedule we had down the stretch,” Wisconsin coach Greg Gard said. “The schedule maker must not like me or us. But it prepared us and it tested us as we came down the stretch of the Big Ten, and thankfully it prepared us for this, and being ready to take steps forward at the end of the year.”

The Tar Heels responded with a 3 from Kerwin Walton only to have Brad Davison hit another from long range for the Badgers. Davison made another in the final 30 seconds to send Wisconsin into the halftime break with a 40-24 lead.

The Badgers continued to thrive from behind the arc in the second half. They finished the game 13-of-27 from 3-point range and were nearly 51 percent from the floor. UNC shot 38.5 percent.

UNC never came closer than a dozen points in the final 10 minutes.

Davison had a game-best 29 points for Wisconsin. D’Mitrik Trice chipped in with 21.

Armando Bacot had 15 to lead the Tar Heels and Garrison Brooks had a double-double (10 points, 10 rebounds).

“I started the season when I was 70 years old and I feel like I’m 103 now,” Williams said. “It has been a trying year … 2020 and the first part of 2021, I haven’t enjoyed that much.”

Wisconsin moves on to face No. 1 Baylor in the second round.