CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Get ready for outdoor winter hockey, Truist Field style.

The Charlotte Checkers and Charlotte Knights announced that the American Hockey League would have a Jan. 13 outdoor hockey game in Uptown Charlotte.

The Queen City Winter Classic, presented by Pepsi, will be played against the Rochester Americans and occur on Saturday, Jan. 13, at 7 p.m.

In a press release, organizers say the event will mark the first time the Checkers have participated in an outdoor game and the first professional outdoor hockey game in the City of Charlotte. There have been 11 outdoor games in American Hockey League history, including two at minor-league baseball stadiums (Rochester vs. Lake Erie at Rochester’s Frontier Field in 2013 and Stockton vs. Bakersfield at Sacramento’s Raley Field in 2015).

“We are thrilled that this partnership with the Knights has allowed us to bring an outdoor game to Charlotte,” Checkers Chief Operating Officer Tera Black said. “Truist Field is the perfect venue for us to host this event, and our entire organization is looking forward to this historic occasion.”

“We’re very happy to bring the Queen City Winter Classic to Charlotte,” said Checkers Owner/CEO Michael Kahn. “Every hockey team hopes to be part of an outdoor game at some point, and being able to host this historic event in Charlotte at a great venue like Truist Field is something we’re very excited about.”

Queen City Winter Classic tickets will go on sale at a date to be determined.

Season ticket holders for both the Checkers and the Knights will have priority access and receive information from their clubs as soon as it is available. Members of the general public can sign up now to receive information alerts by visiting either charlottecheckers.com or charlotteknights.com.