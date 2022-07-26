TREASURE COAST, Fla. (WNCT) — The past week has been a pretty good one for the Chocowinity 16U all-star softball team at the Babe Ruth Softball World Series.

Chocowinity advanced through pool play with a 3-1 record, losing only to JPRD West, 7-3, in the opening game last Friday. Since then, Chocowinity picked up the three wins (17-5 over Hamilton, 25-0 over Lewiston, 9-1 over Puerto Rico) by a combined 51-6 to finish in a four-way tie for first after the four pool-play games.

That performance allowed Chocowinity to move to double-elimination bracket play, which began Monday. Chocowinity opened with a 17-1 win over Lewiston and beat Puerto Rico again, 9-1. That put Chocowinity in Tuesday’s semifinals, where they picked up a 10-1 win over JPRD West.

Chocowinity moves into the final, slated for Wednesday at 10 a.m. against either JPRD West or TCAA Wildcats, slated for Wednesday at 8 a.m. The winner of that game must beat Chocowinity twice to capture the title.

Below is a report from GmeChanger on Tuesday’s contest.

Chocowinity defeats JPRD West in blowout victory thanks to third-inning boost

Chocowinity scored seven runs in the third on its way to a 10-1 victory over JPRD West on Tuesday.

Chocowinity’s big inning was driven by Taylor McHenry and Emily Mondragon, a triple by Jorden Clark, a single by Londyn Keech, and a double by Jaden Clark.

Chocowinity got on the board in the first inning. An error scored one run for Chocowinity.

Jaden Clark got the start for Chocowinity. She allowed five hits and one run over five innings, striking out four and walking zero.

Makenna Borne was in the circle for JPRD West. The pitcher went two innings, allowing seven runs on six hits. Makayla Richoux and Abigail Gisclair entered the game in relief, throwing two innings and one-third of an inning respectively.

Chocowinity tallied ten hits in the game. Taylor Willard and Clark each racked up multiple hits for Chocowinity. Willard went 3-for-3 at the plate.

Chocowinity didn’t commit a single error in the field. Clark had the most chances in the field with five.

JPRD West collected five hits. Alayna Cardenal and Richoux each collected multiple hits for JPRD West.