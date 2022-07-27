TREASURE COAST, Fla. (WNCT) — Jaden Clark allowed two hits and Chocowinity’s offense did the rest as the 16U all-star team won the Babe Ruth Softball World Series with a 15-0 victory over JPRD West on Wednesday.

Chocowinity finished the tournament on a seven-game win streak after dropping the opener in the tournament to JPRD West, 7-3 last Friday in pool play. Chocowinity beat JPRD West 10-1 in the double-elimination format on Tuesday to reach the title game. JPRD West came out of the losers’ bracket to reach the final.

Below is a report from GameChanger on Wednesday’s title game.

Chocowinity opened up scoring in the first inning. Chocowinity scored two runs when Londyn Keech doubled.

Chocowinity tallied six runs in the second inning. Chocowinity put the pressure on, lead by singles by Savanna Bland and Taylor McHenry, a triple by Clark, and a home run by Taylor Willard.

One bright spot for JPRD West was a single by Ashley Normand in the third inning.

Clark surrendered zero runs on two hits over four innings, striking out four and walking zero. The game was called in the fourth inning due to the mercy rule.

Makayla Richoux was in the pitcher’s circle for JPRD West. The pitcher allowed zero hits and two runs. Makenna Borne and Abigail Gisclair entered the game from the bullpen, throwing one and two-thirds innings and one and two-thirds innings, respectively. The two relievers accounted for Chocowinity’s 16 hits.

Chocowinity tallied one home run on the day when Willard connected in the second inning.

Bland, Jorden Clark, Willard, Clark, and Sommer Waters each collected multiple hits for Chocowinity. Willard, Clark and Bland each collected three hits to lead Chocowinity, which finished with no errors on defense.