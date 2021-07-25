Chocowinity in a win-or-go-home situation after loss to South Texas in 16U Babe Ruth Softball World Series

JENSEN BEACH, Fla. — Chocowinity Nutrien had its problems earlier in the 16U Babe Ruth Softball World Series with South Texas. It happened again on Sunday.

South Texas took a 4-1 win in bracket play on Sunday. South Texas is unbeaten in the tournament. Chocowinity’s only losses have been to South Texas, which won the first meeting, 11-6.

The loss doesn’t mean the end for Chocowinity. The team will play Monday at 8 a.m. against either Wisconsin Fast Pitch or Argyle Lady Outlaws. Chocowinity has beaten both in pool play.

If Chocowinity wins the Monday morning game, it would advance to the title series against South Texas. Chocowinity would have to win twice to win the World Series.

Sunday’s box score

Here’s a complete game recap from GameChanger Media.

=====

South Texas Clinches Lead In Fifth Inning To Defeat Chocowinity Nutrien

South Texas ran off with the lead late in the game in a 4-1 victory over Chocowinity Nutrien on Sunday. The game was tied at one with South Texas batting in the bottom of the fifth when Allyse Leija homered on a 1-0 count, scoring three runs.

Leija toed the rubber for South Texas. The fireballer went six innings, allowing one run on two hits, striking out five and walking one.

Jaden Clark was in the circle for Chocowinity Nutrien. The bulldog went four innings, allowing four runs on eight hits and striking out five. Isabella Boykin threw one inning in relief out of the bullpen.

South Texas hit one home run on the day. Leija went for the long ball in the fifth inning.

South Texas totaled eight hits in the game. Leija and Mia Betancourt all managed multiple hits for South Texas. Betancourt and Leija each collected two hits to lead South Texas. South Texas was sure-handed in the field and didn’t commit a single error. Miranda Gonzalez had the most chances in the field with five.

Chocowinity Nutrien didn’t commit a single error in the field. Hannah Black had the most chances in the field with six.

