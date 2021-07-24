Chocowinity Nutrien tops Wisconsin Fastpitch Academy in bracket play of World Series

JENSEN BEACH, Fla. — Chocowinity Nutrien began bracket play at the 16U Babe Ruth Softball World Series with a victory on Saturday.

Chocowinity took a 3-0 win over Wisconsin Fastpitch Academy to advance to the next round of play. The team will play Sunday at 10 a.m. against South Texas, the only team to beat Chocowinity in the World Series so far.

Saturday’s box score

Chocowinity Nutrien wins two games on Friday as pool play wraps up at 16U Babe Ruth Softball World Series

16U Softball World Series details

Here’s a complete game recap from GameChanger Media.

=====

Pitching By Isabella Shuts Out Wisconsin Fastpitch Academy, Chocowinity Nutrien Takes The Win

Isabella Boykin threw a shutout to lead Chocowinity Nutrien past Wisconsin Fastpitch Academy 3-0 on Saturday.

The pitching was strong on both sides. Boykin struck out eight, while Emily Romportl sat down four.

Chocowinity Nutrien got on the board in the first inning.

A single by Romportl in the fifth inning was a positive for Wisconsin Fastpitch Academy.

Boykin earned the victory in the circle for Chocowinity Nutrien. The hurler allowed one hit and zero runs over five innings, striking out eight.

Romportl took the loss for Wisconsin Fastpitch Academy. The pitcher went four and two-thirds innings, allowing three runs on four hits, striking out four and walking one.

Chocowinity Nutrien tallied one home run on the day. Marah Massy had a long ball in the second inning.

Londyn Keech went 2-for-2 at the plate to lead Chocowinity Nutrien in hits. Chocowinity Nutrien was sure-handed and didn’t commit a single error. Jorden Clark made the most plays with eight.

Romportl led Wisconsin Fastpitch Academy with one hit in two at bats. Wisconsin Fastpitch Academy didn’t commit a single error in the field. Jada Allen had the most chances in the field with four.

“Powered by Narrative Science and GameChanger Media. Copyright 2021. All rights reserved.”