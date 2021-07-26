Chocowinity Nutrien wins in dramatic fashion to advance to 16U Babe Ruth World Series final

JENSEN BEACH, Fla. — Jorden Clark’s double in the bottom of the sixth inning drove in the game-winning run as Chocowinity Nutrien advance to the final of the 16U Babe Ruth Softball World Series, being played at Pineapple Park in Jensen Beach, Fla.

Chocowinity was scheduled to face South Texas in the final. Chocowinity had to beat South Texas twice to win the World Series. South Texas has beaten Chocowinity twice, once in round-robin play and again in bracket play.

The two teams were scheduled to play at noon Monday with a second game to follow, if needed. Chocowinity came through the losers’ bracket to reach the final. The team’s only two losses have been to South Texas.

Chocowinity Nutrien wins two games on Friday as pool play wraps up at 16U Babe Ruth Softball World Series

Chocowinity Nutrien tops Wisconsin Fastpitch Academy in bracket play of World Series

Chocowinity in a win-or-go-home situation after loss to South Texas in 16U Babe Ruth Softball World Series

Here’s Monday’s complete game recap from GameChanger Media.

=====

MONDAY MORNING’S GAME

Clark’s Walk-Off Gives Chocowinity Nutrien Victory Over Wisconsin Fastpitch Academy

Box score

It came down to the wire on Monday, with Chocowinity Nutrien taking victory on a dramatic walk-off double in the late innings that sealed their victory over Wisconsin Fastpitch Academy. The game was tied at five with Chocowinity Nutrien batting in the bottom of the sixth when Jorden Clark doubled on a 0-1 count, scoring one run.

Wisconsin Fastpitch Academy scored four runs in the first inning, but Chocowinity Nutrien still managed to pull out the victory. Riley Sprenger and Chloe Zebro each had RBIs in the frame.

Wisconsin Fastpitch Academy got things started in the first inning when Sprenger doubled on a 3-2 count, scoring two runs.

In the bottom of the fifth inning, Chocowinity Nutrien tied things up at five. Chocowinity Nutrien scored one run when Samantha Braddy singled.

Londyn Keech was in the pitcher’s circle for Chocowinity Nutrien. The ace lasted two-thirds of an inning, allowing three hits and four runs while striking out one and walking one.

Emily Romportl was in the circle for Wisconsin Fastpitch Academy. The bulldog surrendered six runs on seven hits over two-and-a-third innings, striking out two. Janaya Goldbach threw three innings in relief out of the bullpen.

Chocowinity Nutrien racked up 13 hits. Hannah Black, Braddy, Keech, and Isabella Boykin each had multiple hits for Chocowinity Nutrien. Braddy and Black all had three hits to lead Chocowinity Nutrien. Chocowinity Nutrien didn’t commit a single error in the field. Marah Massy had four chances in the field, the most on the team.

Olivia Bero went 2-for-2 at the plate to lead Wisconsin Fastpitch Academy in hits. Wisconsin Fastpitch Academy didn’t commit a single error in the field. Madyson Schultz had the most chances in the field with five.

“Powered by Narrative Science and GameChanger Media. Copyright 2021. All rights reserved.” Any reuse or republication of this story must include the preceding attribution.