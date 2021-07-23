Chocowinity Nutrien wins two games on Friday as pool play wraps up at 16U Babe Ruth Softball World Series

JENSEN BEACH, Fla. — The Chocowinity Nutrien 16U softball team completed pool play at the 16U Babe Ruth Softball World Series with two wins on Friday. The team will begin bracket play on Saturday.

Chocowinity currently ranks second overall with just one loss in pool play. South Texas leads the overall field at 5-0. Nutrien won its district and state title earlier this month and was invited to play in the World Series as the Southeast representative.

Chocowinity beat Buena Vista, 15-1 on Wednesday before falling to South Texas, 11-6, later in the day. Chocowinity bounced back with wins over Wisconsin Fast Pitch (7-4) on Thursday along with wins Friday over Argyle Lady Outlaws (6-1) and The Base (9-0).

Chocowinity’s game Saturday is at 2 p.m.

Below are game reports from GameChanger.com.

(Contributed photo)

(Contributed photo)

(Contributed photo)

Babe Ruth Softball World Series logo

Nutrien Defeats The Base In Shutout

Chocowinity Nutrien defeated The Base 9-0 on Friday as three pitchers combined to throw a shutout.

Chocowinity Nutrien secured the victory thanks to five runs in the third inning. Chocowinity Nutrien batters contributing to the big inning included Londyn Keech, Isabella Boykin, and Hannah Black, who each had RBIs in the inning.

In the first inning, Chocowinity Nutrien got their offense started. Boykin grounded out, scoring one run.

Chocowinity Nutrien put up five runs in the third inning. Keech, Boykin, and Black each had RBIs in the frame.

One bright spot for The Base was a single by Reyleigh Williams in the fourth inning.

Keech pitched Chocowinity Nutrien to victory. The pitcher allowed one hit and zero runs over four innings, striking out six. Peyton Lane and Kelsey Roach entered the game out of the bullpen and helped to close out the game in relief.

Kristi Skane took the loss for The Base. Skane lasted five innings, allowing nine hits and nine runs while walking zero.

Chocowinity Nutrien tallied nine hits in the game. Jaden Clark and Jorden Clark all managed multiple hits for Chocowinity Nutrien. Clark and Clark each managed two hits to lead Chocowinity Nutrien. Chocowinity Nutrien stole nine bases during the game as three players stole more than one. Taylor Willard led the way with two.

Williams led The Base with one hit in two at bats.

Chocowinity Nutrien tops Argyle Lady Outlaws, 6-1

Chocowinity Nutrien scored three runs in the fourth inning. Chocowinity Nutrien‘s big inning was driven by a walk by Peyton Lane and a sac fly by Londyn Keech.

Isabella Boykin was the winning pitcher for Chocowinity Nutrien. The ace allowed two hits and one run over four innings, striking out seven and walking one.

Kaniah Redding took the loss for Argyle Lady Outlaws. The pitcher lasted three and a third innings, allowing five hits and six runs while striking out two.

Jaela Palmer and Blake Thomas each collected one hit to lead Argyle Lady Outlaws.

