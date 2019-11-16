Cincinnati Volleyball Tops East Carolina, 3-0

GREENVILLE, N.C. – The East Carolina volleyball team began its final homestand of the 2019 season Friday night with a 3-0 (21-25, 15-25, 21-25) loss to American Athletic Conference opponent Cincinnati before a lively crowd of 556 inside Williams Arena at Minges Coliseum.



The Pirates (19-10, 6-9 AAC) hit a very respectable .289 in the match while the Bearcats (23-5, 14-1 AAC) fired at a .371 clip on the strength of 53 kills. Cincinnati also held the upper hand in digs (44-30) but ECU out-blocked the visitors 6.0 to 4.0.



Jordan Thompson led all players with 18 kills while Adria Oliver chipped in with 11. Sophomore Natalie Tyson paced East Carolina with eight kills. Junior Marissa Harmon fell just short of posting her second double-double of the season, finishing the match with 10 assists and a team-high nine digs. Armania Heckenmueller distributed 45 assists and collected 12 digs for the contest’s only double-double.



The Pirates began the match strongly, building a 7-4 lead following a block by senior Toya Osuegbu and junior Sydney Kleinman. The Bearcats then answered with a 9-2 run that created some separation. With Cincinnati later ahead 24-17, ECU fended off four set points before Thompson terminated to close the frame out.



A kill by redshirt sophomore Sydney Hall saw the Pirates enjoy an 11-9 advantage in the second stanza. However, a 5-1 run by the Bearcats gave them a lead they would not relinquish. A service error completed the most lopsided set of the evening and allowed Cincinnati to enter the intermission with a two-set cushion.



East Carolina hung tight with the Bearcats for much of the third set, drawing within 13-12 after a ball-handling error. Trailing 19-15, the Pirates made one last push, scoring three straight to slice the Cincinnati lead to one. A big block by Osuegbu and Kleinman put ECU within 21-20, but the Bearcats ended the match on a 4-1 run to complete the sweep.



The Pirates have one last contest to play before officially closing the 2019 season – a Sunday encounter with Wichita State. First serve is set for Noon. East Carolina will honor lone senior Osuegbu before the match.